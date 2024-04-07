WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another WWE Premium Live Event Set To Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

WWE is poised to expand its 2024 Premium Live Event (PLE) lineup with the revival of a classic event, marking a significant addition to its international tour that includes France, Scotland, and Germany.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE plans to reintroduce the King & Queen of the Ring event, scheduling it as a standalone PLE on May 25.

This announcement follows a previous plan to bring back the event on May 27, 2023, which was later modified to Night of Champions.

The King of the Ring tournament, absent since 2002, has seen intermittent editions over the years, with the last being crowned to Xavier Woods in 2021. That same year marked the inauguration of the Queen’s Crown Tournament, with Zelina Vega.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #king of the ring #queen of the ring #saudi ariba

