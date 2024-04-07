Another WWE Premium Live Event Set To Return

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

WWE is poised to expand its 2024 Premium Live Event (PLE) lineup with the revival of a classic event, marking a significant addition to its international tour that includes France, Scotland, and Germany.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE plans to reintroduce the King & Queen of the Ring event, scheduling it as a standalone PLE on May 25.

This announcement follows a previous plan to bring back the event on May 27, 2023, which was later modified to Night of Champions.

The King of the Ring tournament, absent since 2002, has seen intermittent editions over the years, with the last being crowned to Xavier Woods in 2021. That same year marked the inauguration of the Queen’s Crown Tournament, with Zelina Vega.