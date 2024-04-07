Final Card for Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

WWE WrestleMania XL arrives tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, streaming on Peacock.

Don't forget, we'll offer live play-by-play updates beginning with the Kickoff show at 6 PM EST, followed by the main card two hours after. Below is the finalized lineup:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship (CM Punk on Commentary)

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

Singles Match:

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Philadelphia Street Fight

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP