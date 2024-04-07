WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card for Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

WWE WrestleMania XL arrives tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, streaming on Peacock.

Don't forget, we'll offer live play-by-play updates beginning with the Kickoff show at 6 PM EST, followed by the main card two hours after. Below is the finalized lineup:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship (CM Punk on Commentary)
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship
IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

Singles Match:
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Championship
Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Philadelphia Street Fight
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP

