Final Card for Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
WWE WrestleMania XL arrives tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, streaming on Peacock.
Don't forget, we'll offer live play-by-play updates beginning with the Kickoff show at 6 PM EST, followed by the main card two hours after. Below is the finalized lineup:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship (CM Punk on Commentary)
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women’s Championship
IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
Singles Match:
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Championship
Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
Philadelphia Street Fight
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP
⚡ WWE WrestleMania XL Results (04/06/2024)
The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.co [...]— Caylon Knox Apr 06, 2024 07:40PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com