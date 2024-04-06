WWE WrestleMania XL Results (04/06/2024)

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Welcomes Us To New Era Of WWE

The Countdown to WrestleMania XL pre-show for night one wraps up as Paul "Triple H" Levesque is shown in a split-screen shot walking around Lincoln Financial Field. The pre-show ends and then we see a brand new "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Michael Cole welcomes us inside Lincoln Financial Field and then we head into the cold open video package hosted by Philly hip-hop star Meek Mill.

Once that ends, we return live inside the venue again as Cole welcomes us to the show again. We see a live shot of Rhea Ripley with face-paint on stretching backstage as the crowd in the background roars loudly. Cole talks about the weather conditions in Philly for tonight's show as Becky Lynch, also wearing some face-paint or heavy make-up that looks as such, is shown backstage.

Back in the stadium, Coco Jones is introduced. She sings the national anthem live inside the ring to get the show officially off-and-running. The theme for Triple H hits. Out comes WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque to the ring to kick off the show. He says "Welcome to a new time, a new era, welcome to WrestleMania!" His theme hits again and off he goes.

WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

Cole talks to Pat McAfee and Corey Graves at the commentary desk at ringside to set the stage for our first match of the evening. An entrance that shows excerpts from Becky Lynch's new book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" is shown, with paragraphs highlighted that we hear her reading as clips are mixed in of her WWE career. This transitions to her regular theme and out she comes with the aforementioned war-paint or make-up and a fluffy, fancy robe on.

She looks 100-percent all-business as she heads to the ring clearly on a mission to kick things off on a big note in our first match of the evening. The crowd shows her a ton of love coming out. As she settles in the ring, Cole introduces the Spanish commentary team for tonight's show. They have their brief on-camera introduction and then we shift to the top of the stage where we see the band Motionless in White perform the theme song for Rhea Ripley live.

The crowd roars as they continue to play and then after a slight delay, out comes The Judgment Day's own "Mami," the reigning-and-defending WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who dances a bit alongside the lead singer of the band playing her theme live. As Ripley makes her way to the ring, the lead singer tells the crowd to make some noise for the demon of our dreams, Rhea Ripley. She poses with her title belt on the ring apron for another sustained roar from the Philly crowd.

It's time for our first match of the evening with a world championship on-the-line here at night one of WrestleMania XL. The bell sounds, Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introduction for the champion and the challenger. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Cole mentions that Lynch has been sick all week with strep throat and a tempature as high as 102. McAfee added that Ripley was working through a wrist injury.

Early on, Ripley performed an early Northern Lights suplex into a bridge for a two count. Ripley went for a vertical suplex, but Lynch countered into an inside cradle for a one count. Ripley powered up Lynch and executed the suplex and then got a two count. Ripley went to the ropes and did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy. Lynch ran up the ropes and pulled Ripley down with an arm drag. Lynch executed a tornado DDT for a two count. Lynch draped Ripley over the middle rope and then hit her with a second rope leg drop.

Lynch performed an exploder suplex that sent Ripley into the barricade. Back inside the ring, Lynch executed a top rope leg drop on the back of Ripley’s neck and got another two count. Lynch went to the middle rope and dove at Ripley, who caught her and slammed her to the mat. Lynch tried to get up and was blasted by a knee strike that led to a near fall. Lynch caught Ripley in a crossarm breaker. Ripley powered up Lynch and slammed her to the mat twice, but Lynch maintained the hold.

Ripley powered her up again and used a sit-out powerbomb to break the hold and picked up a near fall in the process. Cole acknowledged the chilly conditions again. We see the action spill out to the floor where we see a big electric chair spot and another Dis-Arm-Her from Lynch. Back in the ring, Ripley hits another big Rip-Tide and taunts Lynch as she struggles to get up in the corner of the ring. Ripley heads to the top-rope and looks to bring Lynch up with her in the suplex position.

Lynch fights back and hooks Ripley for a Man-Handle Slam, but Ripley avoids it and ends up hitting a Rip-Tide Buckle Bomb and then another Rip-Tide in the middle of the ring for the pin fall victory. With the win, Rhea Ripley retains her WWE Women's World Championship. Excellent opening match to set the tone for night one of WrestleMania XL. The right person won if you gauge the reaction from the crowd throughout the match and to the finish in particular.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's World Champion: Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match

The Judgment Day (C) vs. #DIY vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under

After the the Ripley-Lynch bout wraps up, we head into a quick commercial break. When we return, Michael Cole sets the stage for our second match of the evening, which will once again feature a world championship on-the-line, as the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match is up next. The pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to this one and then we return live inside Lincoln Financial Field for the ring entrances of the champions and challengers.

The theme for the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa hits. Out they come for a quick entrance. Next, we hear R-Truth rapping as he and The Miz are out next as Awesome Truth. From their entrance to the next entrance of New Catch Republic there is a big production error, which the commentators react to on the broadcast. The theme for The New Day hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

We hear the music for Austin Theory and Grayson Waller next and out comes the A-Town Down Under duo. They settle in the ring and the theme for the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions hits. Out comes Damian Priest and Finn Balor with some weird ass masks on for their entrance gear. Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Immediately we see all members of both teams slugging it out in a giant ball of mass in the middle of the ring as the crowd roars. They splinter off into pairs and on the floor, we see a bunch of teams try and work together on "Senor Money In The Bank." We see a big ladder spot early on for a big pop. R-Truth is standing on the apron and thinks this is a tag-team match where you have to tag in. He gets the tag, even though it was unnecessary, and he hits the ring off the "hot tag" to do John Cena's big comeback sequence, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle with the "You Can't See Me" routine.

He makes the cover and counts his own pin and jumps up to celebrate until The Miz tells him what is going on. We see #DIY "tuning up the band," as Gargano hits a super kick and then Ciampa hits a Pedigree. They talk with Awesome Truth, and they decide to each grab a ladder and try and each grab a set of the tag titles, so that they both win belts. They get stopped by Theory and Waller, who head up the ladder and pull down the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. The Raw Tag-Team Championships are still in the mix apparently.

New Catch Republic power bomb Waller over the top-rope and through a ladder bridge that was draped off the ring apron. It breaks in half and Waller slumps in what is left of it in pain as fans loudly chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" Fans chant "We Want Tables!" and we see them get what they want as #DIY reaches under the ring and pulls out some tables, which they set up on the floor. Another ladder bridge is set up from the middle rope to the middle of a ladder set up in the center of the ring. The ladder bridge leads out to the aforementioned table set up on the floor.

Xavier Woods hits a big top-rope flying elbow smash onto someone laid out across the ladder bridge, which doesn't break. Woods and Kingston climb up opposing sides of the ladder in the middle of the ring. Kingstop back-splashes off the ladder onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Woods continues to climb until Theory stops him and brings him down. New Catch Republic take Theory off the top of the ladder with a double-team Birming-Hammer. Bate begins to climb on one side while Ciampa climbs up the other. Gargano and Dunne go through the table on the floor.

Ciampa from way on the top of the ladder hits a crazy spot on Bate to the mat way down below. R-Truth hits the empty ring and sets the ladder up under the remaining tag titles as the crowd goes absolutely nuts. He begins to climb until JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day runs down to stop him. McDonagh helps Balor back into the ring and up the ladder. Woods climbs up behind Balor and stops him. Kingston grabs a steel chair and whacks him while McDonagh stays atop the ladder. Woods and Kingston spot him and they tip the ladder over to knock him off and through a table on the floor.

Priest hits the ring and takes out Woods and then brings Kofi off the ladder with a Razor's Edge onto a steel chair. Priest climbed the ladder and smiled at the booing crowd before reaching up for the belts. The Miz rushed up the other side of the ladder to cut off Priest. Miz got his hand on one of the belts. Priest went for a South of Heaven chokeslam off the ladder that they didn’t follow through with. Cole said it was a smart move because the ladder was buckling. Priest set up another ladder and got his hand on one of the belts, but Truth tipped over the ladder. Truth hits an AA on Priest and pulls down the titles. Awesome Truth are the Raw Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW Raw Tag-Team Champions: Awesome Truth

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

We then head into the pre-match package for our next bout of the evening, which features Rey Mysterio and Andrade joining forces to take on the duo of Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Once it wraps up, we return back live inside Lincoln Financial Field. The theme for Santos Escobar hits and out he comes accompanied by his tag-team partner, Dom-Dom, and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. They all head down to the ring together to a ton of boos from the Philly crowd. Elektra Lopez is holding the mask of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio and showing it off for added heat.

The theme for Rey Mysterio hits next and the crowd roars as the masked icon emerges at the top of the long entrance ramp accompanied by his tag-team partner, Andrade, and the rest of the LWO. After Samantha Irvin finishes up her official ring introductions for both teams, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see some crazy, fast-paced high-flying action coming straight out of the gate, with Rey Mysterio and Andrade giving the Philly crowd something to cheer for early on. After a few moments like this, we see the team of "Dirty" Dom and Santos take over. We see a bunch of interference from the various Legado Del Fantasma members at ringside.

The LWO guys start to help out, including one wild spot that sees Carlito and Cruz Del Toro launch Joaquin Wilde high in the air for a "WrestleMania Moment" type flying splash that pops the crowd big time. This leads to the finishing sequence, which goes down mmoents later.

In the end, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles team in the NFL hit the ring in masks to help take out Dominik Mysterio, leading to Mysterio and Andrade hitting their respective finishes for the pin fall victory. After the match, the two NFL stars un-mask for a big pop from the local Philly crowd as they celebrate Rey and Andrade's win with them and the LWO. After this, we head to another quick commercial break.

Winners: Rey Mysterio & Andrade