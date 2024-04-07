Triple H Announces WrestleMania XL Saturday Breaks WWE's Record for Highest Single Night Gate Revenue

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

At the WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday press conference, WWE Executive Triple H unveiled a groundbreaking achievement for the organization, announcing that WrestleMania XL Saturday has shattered the all-time single night gate record previously held by the company. While the precise figures were not disclosed, the accomplishment signals a new pinnacle of success for WWE, surpassing the previous record set by WrestleMania 32, which boasted a gate of $17.3 million, as highlighted by industry analyst Brandon Thurston.

"We broke our all-time single night gate record here tonight. That is something that Nick and I and the team spend a lot of time pouring through, how to increase that but remain in that zone where anybody can come to a show. We're not pricing our fans out of the market. We're very conscious of making sure everybody out there can enjoy WWE. It's not just about the money and the numbers, it's about making sure everybody can take part," said Triple H.

WWE revealed that an impressive crowd of 72,543 enthusiasts gathered for WrestleMania XL Saturday.

