Triple H Comments On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status: "Not Gone from WWE"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

Triple H Comments On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status: "Not Gone from WWE"

In a recent interaction at the WWE WrestleMania XL Press Conference, Brandon Thurston inquired about Brock Lesnar's current status with WWE during a conversation with Triple H.

Triple H confirmed that discussions regarding Lesnar's participation in the Royal Rumble had occurred but emphasized that for now "Brock is home being Brock," indicating that Lesnar is not permanently departing from WWE. However, Triple H remained tight-lipped about any further details concerning Lesnar's future appearances or engagements with the wrestling promotion.


