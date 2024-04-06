Roman Reigns & The Rock DEFEAT Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a Tag Team Match.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

We return from the commercial break that followed the I-C title tilt in our co-main event of the evening here at WrestleMania Saturday in Philadelphia. Back live inside Lincoln Financial Field, it's time for the annual WrestleMania attendance announcement. Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis appear in the ring to make the announcement, calling this the biggest WrestleMania of all-time.

They announce 72,543 fans are packed inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. for night one of WrestleMania XL. Fireworks and pyro erupt at the top of the stage following the very brief in-ring announcement segment. George Kittle, Vanessa Hudgens, Wale, 2 Chainz, Druski, Michael Rubin and other celebrities were shown on-camera.

Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Corey Graves run down the scheduled lineup for night two of this year's two-night premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." As they run down each match scheduled for WrestleMania Sunday tomorrow night, the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Now we see the lengthy, elaborate pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to our high stakes tag-team main event of night one of WrestleMania XL, with The Rock and WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns joining forces to take on the duo of The Rock and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

The package wraps up and out comes Cody Rhodes. The fans pop huge for "The American Nightmare" as he emerges and heads to the ring with intentions on starting the process of "finishing his story" -- for real this time -- at WrestleMania XL. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The entrance tune for his partner begins next.

Out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in an insanely puffy and fancy robe that is typical Seth Rollins-type stuff you would expect. "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" heads to the ring as the jam-packed crowd in Philly sing along with his music. He joins Rhodes in the ring and the two await the arrival of their Bloodline opposition.

In an insanely elaborate ring entrance that sees fire, a giant Brahma Bull lit up on the stage and special music shifts, out comes The Rock. "The Final Boss" emerges with The People's Championship belt given to him by Lonnie Ali, the widow of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Rock settles in the ring by himself, standing across from both Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. The lights go down and the familiar sounds of the entrance music for my tribal chief, your tribal chief and our tribal chief, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. The WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion emerges accompanied by "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman.

The two head to the ring together as Reigns' catchy-ass entrance tune continues to play. Reigns takes his time down the long entrance ramp. He gets some final quick words from "The Wise Man" before ascending up the ring steps to join his cousin, The Rock, in the ring, for our night one main event of the evening here at WrestleMania Sunday in Philadelphia.

After the final pre-match ring introductions by Samantha Irvin, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. The former fellow members of The Shield mix it up early on and then Cody tags in for a big pop from the crowd. He and Reigns lock up as Cole calls this a preview of tomorrow night's main event.

They don't do much and then Rollins tags back in. The Rock locks eyes with Rollins and asks Reigns for the tag. The Rock milks the crowd and then gets the tag he requested. Rollins has a big ass smile on his face as he's about to mix it up with a WWE legend on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Rock rag-dolls Rollins and then turns to Cody on the apron and does the "Just bring it!" gesture.

Cody tags back in. He and Rock milk the moment with a lengthy glare in the middle of the ring. A loud "Rocky! Rocky!" chant breaks out as the two lock up and begin to get after it. Cody goes to work on Rock in the corner of the ring. He yells out, "Make me bleed?!" while pummeling "The Final Boss" with kicks and punches in the corner. He tags Rollins in.

Seth and Cody unload with punches and kicks in rapid-fire fashion at the same time until Rock slumps down in the corner. The two hit a big double-team spot on Rock and then Reigns as well. The referee tries to restore order as all four men are in the ring together staring each other down. He fails as all four start a wild exchange in the middle of the ring.

Rock and Seth head out to one section of the ringside area to duke it out while Cody and Roman are shown battling on the opposite side of the floor on the entrance ramp. Rock yells to Chad Patton in the ring, the referee for the match, "If you count, you're fired. I don't f*ck around!" The commentators point out what The Rock said on commentary and mention his position as a TKO Group board member.

We see Rock and Seth begin fighting through the crowd as the referee grants his wishes and isn't counting. Cody and Roman are shown mixing it up at the top of the entrance ramp. Reigns hits a big suplex to Cody on the stage. The camera pans over to Rock, who is beating down Rollins. He stops and drinks some water and spits it at Rollins.

The commentators talk about how cold it is and how much that probably sucked. Rollins fights back and gets on top of the ringside barricade. He leaps off and connects on Rock with a double axe-handle smash. As Rollins is taking Rock back into the ring, Reigns pulls Rollins off the apron and Rollins seems to hurt his knee upon landing. The commentators point out it's the recently injured knee of Rollins.

The Rock goes to work on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, focusing on his injured knee. He wraps it around the steel ring post and slams it into the steel ring steps as Rollins screams out in pain. Rock tags in Reigns, who picks up where "The Final Boss" left off, working over Rollins with ease as Cody is forced to watch on helpless from the ring apron.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Cody get the hot tag and fire up. He (sort of) hits a Cody Cutter. Moments later, he blasts Reigns with a shot that busts his nose open. Reigns sees his blood and freaks out. He goes for a spear, but Cody avoids it. Cody leaps to the top-rope and (sort of) connects with Super Cody Cutter.

Rollins hits a Stomp and Cody follows up with a Cross-Rhodes. He goes for the cover but The Rock yanks the referee out of the ring just as he was about to count to three. Reigns and Rock fire up on offense again and hit some double-team spots. Reigns slaps as guillotine on Cody who begins to fade. Cody hangs in there but then Rock helps Reigns out. Cody is down and stuck in the choke again as Rock holds his legs down from the floor.

Rollins hits the ring just in time to connect with a Stomp that frees Cody. The Rock looks over and sees Cody's mother, Mama Rhodes, in the front row with her husband, Cody's step-father that he stopped and gave his weight belt to during his ring entrance. Rock grabs the weight belt and smacks it in his hand while taunting Mama Rhodes. Back in the ring, Cody hits Rock and takes the belt and now he has it.

Cody fires up and does the Dusty punch spot into the rolling-hands for a big bionic elbow. After Rock goes down from that, he pops up and hits a spinebuster on Cody out of nowhere. The crowd springs to their feet, clearly knowing what's next. He stands above Cody and takes his elbow pad off. He does the double direction wave and hits the ropes for a People's Elbow.

Instead, Rock comes off the ropes as Cody pops up and leaps off the ropes with a perfectly-timed Cody Cutter. Cody yells at Rock to get up. "You wanna make me bleed? Get up!" He turns around into a Superman Punch from Reigns that silences the crowd instantly. Reigns stalks Cody in the corner waiting for him to get up. He goes for a Spear when he does, but Seth moves Cody in one swift motion and Reigns accidentally hits The Rock with a huge Spear.

Rollins hits a Pedigree while Cody hits a Pedigree as well. They go for the cover but still somehow The Bloodline duo hangs in there and kicks out after the count of two to keep this one alive. Reigns and Rock roll out to the floor. Rollins and Cody hype each other up and go after them. Rollins hits a top-rope splash to Reigns on the floor. Rock tears apart the Spanish commentary desk and spits on Cody before bouncing his head off the desk.

The Rock hoists Cody up and yells at Mama Rhodes to look at her son. He slams him on the cleared off Spanish commentary desk, which is next to the cleared off U.S. commentary desk as well. Rock stands on the desk and picks Cody up for a Rock Bottom. Rollins grabs Rock's leg to stop him. Cody hits a Rock Bottom on Rock from the Spanish desk through the U.S. desk. Immediately after that Reigns sprints over and Spears Rollins through the barricade.

Back in the ring, Reigns goes to work on Cody, beating him down some more. Rock whips Cody with the weight belt and then Reigns hits another Spear on "The American Nightmare." Rock looks at Reigns and reaches out for the tag. Reigns obliges. Rock comes in as the legal man and stands over a beaten down Cody. He crouches down into position, stalking Cody and setting him up for a Rock Bottom. Cody gets up and Rock hits a Rock Bottom.

For the second time in the bout, we see The Rock creep over atop Cody and he is going to go for The People's Elbow. He does a throat slice gesture and throws his 1's to the sky. He does the double direction-wave, hits both sides of the ring ropes and connects with a People's Elbow in the middle of the ring. He immediately follows that up with the cover and the pin for the win. With the victory, Rock and Reigns have secured Bloodline Rules for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship in the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL.

Winners: The Rock & Roman Reigns