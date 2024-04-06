Sami Zayn Defeats Gunther for Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

The Intercontinental Championship reign of "The Ring General" has finally come to an end at the hands of Sami Zayn at tonight's WrestleMania XL premium live event.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. Sami Zayn

It's time for the real-life Rocky Balboa movie come-to-life rivalry, as GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is up next. Cole, McAfee and Graves set the stage for our next bout, which features the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, by a large amount, defending against the fan-favorite underdog who has had special training from one of GUNTHER's most notable past rivals in Chad Gable.

After a quick commercial time out, we head into the pre-match video package that tells the full story leading up to tonight's showdown between "The Ring General" and Imperium leader and the Montreal native with his sights set on gold. When the package wraps up, we return live backstage where Sami Zayn is warming up when his wife and son walk up to wish him luck. He gives them his love and says he needs to get focused and doesn't want GUNTHER seeing this.

Off the family goes. Zayn walks towards the entrance where he is stopped by Chad Gable. Gable asks him if he's ready. Zayn says he is. Gable tells him he wants him to go do this one on his own. Zayn asks if he's serious after all the help he doesn't want to come out with him? Gable says he's got this. He said he always has. He tells him after this you'll owe me a favor. Another line directly out of the Rocky movie franchise.

Their talk wraps up and Zayn starts walking with a purpose, looking ready to capitalize on this moment. As he continues walking towards Gorilla position, he stops when he sees Kevin Owens. Owens smiles and pushes Zayn. He hugs him and off Zayn goes as his theme hits. He makes the long walk down to the ring to a huge sustained roar from the Philadelphia crowd. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of the champ.

Imperium's theme hits and out comes "The Ring General" himself, GUNTHER. The longest reigning I-C champ in WWE history comes out accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. He heads to the ring by himself and he stares down Zayn. He poses with his title before handing it off to the match official. The ref holds it up high to show these two what they are fighting for here tonight on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Zayn start off strong, with his wife shown in the front row cheering him on. He and GUNTHER trade chops in the first few minutes, with both of their chests ending up beat red. GUNTHER starts to take over and begins a prolonged beat down of Zayn in front of his wife, stopping to taunt her throughout. He proceeds to power bomb Zayn over and over again, emphatically, right in front of his wife.

It gets to the point where the commentators are pleading with the referee to stop the match whether Zayn insists he can continue or not. Whether GUNTHER chooses to finish him or continuing punishing him or not. Eventually we see Zayn flopping like a fish out of water in the background as he is starting to find his second wind. He fires up for an incredibly hot comeback, with the crowd loudly behind him, and the commentators as well.

Cole is shouting, "Do you believe in miracles" in reference to the old hockey Olympic call as Zayn gets closer and closer to ending this one. He eventually hits a big Helluva Kick in the corner that flattens "The Ring General." He covers him and gets the one, gets the two and gets the three to end the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Championship reign in company-history.

He heads out to celebrate with his wife, his own "Adrian, I did it!" moment, as he poses with his newly won WWE Intercontinental Championship in his special "WrestleMania Moment" here in Philadelphia. After the match wraps up, we settle into another quick commercial break before we get ready for our tag-team main event of the evening here at night one of WrestleMania XL.

Winner and NEW WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn

