Cargill, Belair & Naomi Defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL

In the fifth match of tonight's WrestleMania XL premium live event, the team of Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill picked up a win over Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane

After a post-match commercial break following the conclusion of the Usos Civil War brother versus brother showdown, the pre-match video package for our scheduled six-woman tag-team bout airs to get us ready for our next match of the evening. Back inside Lincoln Financial Field, we hear Michael Cole complaining once again on commentary about how cold it is in the venue for the show throughout the broadcast, and how it's getting colder and colder as the night goes on.

Damage CTRL's theme hits and out comes a bunch of Japanese fan-waving girls before eventually the trio of Dakota Kai and the Undisputed WWE Women's World Tag-Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane head to the ring. As they settle inside, the camera shot shows Michael Cole and Corey Graves in big winter coats and beanie hats on, with Pat McAfee still styling and profiling next to them, talking about how they look ridiculous.

Back on the top of the entrance ramp. we see the lights go down and a bright spotlight hits a raised podium, which is slowly lowered down to the level of the entrance ramp. Off walks Jade Cargill first. Her theme hits and she poses briefly before the music transitions to Naomi's tune. Out she comes and then the music shifgts to Bianca Belair's song. Out she comes swinging her massive ponytail with some cool shades on. The three-woman team head to the ring together to a big pop from the Philly crowd.

Ironically enough we see Asuka getting down and dancing away as she and Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai are waiting at ringside for this one to get underway. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Asuka and Naomi kick things off for their respective teams. After some back-and-forth action, which sees Belair and Naomi working the entire match, we work our way to the finish, which sees Jade Cargill finally tagged in for the first time.

After getting the hot tag, Jade Cargill proceeds to get the spotlight for a brief offensive showcase, where she hits some power spots on Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two try and double-team her after breaking up a pin attempt, but Belair hits the scene to help out. Asuka goes to spray the mist, but sprays into Sane's eyes by accident. Belair hits a K.O.D. and then Cargill follows up with her Jaded finisher for the pin fall victory for her team.

Winners: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi