Jey Uso Defeats Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL

In the fourth match of tonight's WrestleMania XL premium live event, "Main Event" Jey Uso defeated his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Usos Civil War

"Main Event" Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

The third-ever Brother versus Brother match is up next. We return inside Lincoln Financial Field where Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Corey Graves are shown at the commentary desk as the official match graphic for "Main Event" Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso flashes on the screen. Cole sends us into the elaborate, in-depth pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to tonight's "Usos Civil War" brother versus brother showdown.

After this wraps up, we return inside Lincoln Financial Field where hip-hop legend Lil Wayne is shown. He begins doing the rap for his song "A Billie" which eventually transitions into the regular theme song for "Main Event" Jey Uso. Out he comes super hyped up, with he and Lil Wayne bouncing up-and-down together as the Philly crowd goes wild. As they head to the ring, Lil Wayne starts doing little freestyle ad-libs over Uso's regular theme.

"Main Event" Jey Uso settles inside the squared circle and leads the sea of tens-of-thousands of members of the WWE Universe in attendance in a "YEET!"-tastic wave, which of course, Pat McAfee helps lead on the commentary desk at ringside. After his "YEET!"-rific entrance wraps up, his music dies down and then we hear the entrance tune for his big twin brother, The Bloodline's own Jimmy Uso. Out he comes for our next match, where he is splashed on by Jey who flies over the top as he nears the ringside area.

Jey continues to bounce Jimmy's head off of the ringside barricade before eventually rolling him into the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, without any in-ring formal ring introductions by Samantha Irvin due to the hot start. Jimmy rolls to the floor to re-group, but Jey hits the ropes and flies over the top for another big splash onto his bro on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Jey comes off the top-rope yet again for a high cross-body splash into a close two count.

After some more intense back-and-forth action we see Jey start to settle into a comfortable offensive lead. He looks closer and closer to finishing Jimmy off with every super kick he connects with. Jimmy, from his knees, begs off and tells Jey he's wrong and he's sorry. Jey helps him up and they hug, but then Jimmy quickly turns on him, blasting him with a super kick and hitting a top-rope Uso splash for a close pin attempt. Jey takes back over, decks Jimmy and hits a top-rope splash of his own for the win.

Winner: "Main Event" Jey Uso