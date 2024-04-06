Rey Mysterio & Andrade Defeat Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania XL premium live event, Andrade El Idolo and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio of the Latino World Order defeated the team of Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

We then head into the pre-match package for our next bout of the evening, which features Rey Mysterio and Andrade joining forces to take on the duo of Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Once it wraps up, we return back live inside Lincoln Financial Field. The theme for Santos Escobar hits and out he comes accompanied by his tag-team partner, Dom-Dom, and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. They all head down to the ring together to a ton of boos from the Philly crowd. Elektra Lopez is holding the mask of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio and showing it off for added heat.

The theme for Rey Mysterio hits next and the crowd roars as the masked icon emerges at the top of the long entrance ramp accompanied by his tag-team partner, Andrade, and the rest of the LWO. After Samantha Irvin finishes up her official ring introductions for both teams, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see some crazy, fast-paced high-flying action coming straight out of the gate, with Rey Mysterio and Andrade giving the Philly crowd something to cheer for early on. After a few moments like this, we see the team of "Dirty" Dom and Santos take over. We see a bunch of interference from the various Legado Del Fantasma members at ringside.

The LWO guys start to help out, including one wild spot that sees Carlito and Cruz Del Toro launch Joaquin Wilde high in the air for a "WrestleMania Moment" type flying splash that pops the crowd big time. This leads to the finishing sequence, which goes down mmoents later.

In the end, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles team in the NFL hit the ring in masks to help take out Dominik Mysterio, leading to Mysterio and Andrade hitting their respective finishes for the pin fall victory. After the match, the two NFL stars un-mask for a big pop from the local Philly crowd as they celebrate Rey and Andrade's win with them and the LWO. After this, we head to another quick commercial break.

Winners: Rey Mysterio & Andrade