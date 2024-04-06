New Raw AND New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned at WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, the WWE Tag Team Championships were finally split, as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller captured the SmackDown Titles, while R-Truth and The Miz captured the Raw Titles.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match

The Judgment Day (C) vs. #DIY vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under

After the the Ripley-Lynch bout wraps up, we head into a quick commercial break. When we return, Michael Cole sets the stage for our second match of the evening, which will once again feature a world championship on-the-line, as the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match is up next. The pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to this one and then we return live inside Lincoln Financial Field for the ring entrances of the champions and challengers.

The theme for the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa hits. Out they come for a quick entrance. Next, we hear R-Truth rapping as he and The Miz are out next as Awesome Truth. From their entrance to the next entrance of New Catch Republic there is a big production error, which the commentators react to on the broadcast. The theme for The New Day hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

We hear the music for Austin Theory and Grayson Waller next and out comes the A-Town Down Under duo. They settle in the ring and the theme for the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions hits. Out comes Damian Priest and Finn Balor with some weird ass masks on for their entrance gear. Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Immediately we see all members of both teams slugging it out in a giant ball of mass in the middle of the ring as the crowd roars. They splinter off into pairs and on the floor, we see a bunch of teams try and work together on "Senor Money In The Bank." We see a big ladder spot early on for a big pop. R-Truth is standing on the apron and thinks this is a tag-team match where you have to tag in. He gets the tag, even though it was unnecessary, and he hits the ring off the "hot tag" to do John Cena's big comeback sequence, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle with the "You Can't See Me" routine.

He makes the cover and counts his own pin and jumps up to celebrate until The Miz tells him what is going on. We see #DIY "tuning up the band," as Gargano hits a super kick and then Ciampa hits a Pedigree. They talk with Awesome Truth, and they decide to each grab a ladder and try and each grab a set of the tag titles, so that they both win belts. They get stopped by Theory and Waller, who head up the ladder and pull down the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. The Raw Tag-Team Championships are still in the mix apparently.

Winners and NEW SmackDown Tag-Team Champions: A-Town Down Under

New Catch Republic power bomb Waller over the top-rope and through a ladder bridge that was draped off the ring apron. It breaks in half and Waller slumps in what is left of it in pain as fans loudly chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" Fans chant "We Want Tables!" and we see them get what they want as #DIY reaches under the ring and pulls out some tables, which they set up on the floor. Another ladder bridge is set up from the middle rope to the middle of a ladder set up in the center of the ring. The ladder bridge leads out to the aforementioned table set up on the floor.

Xavier Woods hits a big top-rope flying elbow smash onto someone laid out across the ladder bridge, which doesn't break. Woods and Kingston climb up opposing sides of the ladder in the middle of the ring. Kingstop back-splashes off the ladder onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Woods continues to climb until Theory stops him and brings him down. New Catch Republic take Theory off the top of the ladder with a double-team Birming-Hammer. Bate begins to climb on one side while Ciampa climbs up the other. Gargano and Dunne go through the table on the floor.

Ciampa from way on the top of the ladder hits a crazy spot on Bate to the mat way down below. R-Truth hits the empty ring and sets the ladder up under the remaining tag titles as the crowd goes absolutely nuts. He begins to climb until JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day runs down to stop him. McDonagh helps Balor back into the ring and up the ladder. Woods climbs up behind Balor and stops him. Kingston grabs a steel chair and whacks him while McDonagh stays atop the ladder. Woods and Kingston spot him and they tip the ladder over to knock him off and through a table on the floor.

Priest hits the ring and takes out Woods and then brings Kofi off the ladder with a Razor's Edge onto a steel chair. Priest climbed the ladder and smiled at the booing crowd before reaching up for the belts. The Miz rushed up the other side of the ladder to cut off Priest. Miz got his hand on one of the belts. Priest went for a South of Heaven chokeslam off the ladder that they didn’t follow through with. Cole said it was a smart move because the ladder was buckling. Priest set up another ladder and got his hand on one of the belts, but Truth tipped over the ladder. Truth hits an AA on Priest and pulls down the titles. Awesome Truth are the Raw Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW Raw Tag-Team Champions: Awesome Truth

SWEET CHIN MUSIC. PEDIGREE.



But which team just retrieved the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania XL?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6phkXXnCTZ — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024