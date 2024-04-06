Producers For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

At WWE NXT's Stand & Deliver 2024, held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, on April 6, 2024, a cadre of seasoned producers was behind the crafting of the night's electric matchups. This premium live event, a highlight of the WrestleMania XL Weekend, showcased the talents and storytelling prowess of both the athletes and the minds behind the scenes.

The event's production lineup featured a mix of veteran insight and strategic planning, ensuring that each match delivered on intensity and entertainment. Notably, Oney Lorcan took charge of the clash between Joe Gacy and Shawn Spears, while the NXT Tag Team Championship bout, featuring The Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker) defending against Nathan Frazer and Axiom, was helmed by Steve Corino.

Matt Bloom brought his expertise to the NXT North American Championship match, orchestrating the high-stakes encounter among Oba Femi, Dijak, and Josh Briggs. The Six-Woman Tag Team Match, a showcase of the division's dynamic talent, saw Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley face off against Izzy Dame, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James under the dual guidance of Jonny Moss and Oney Lorcan.

Johnny Moss was the creative force behind the NXT Women’s Championship match, where Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez vied for the title. Meanwhile, the NXT Championship match, a highly anticipated face-off between Ilja Dragunov and Tony D’Angelo, benefitted from the seasoned oversight of Fit Finlay.

In addition to the matches, the event was punctuated by a compelling Metafour promo, penned by Johnny Russo, and a gripping singles match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, produced by Terry Taylor. This assembly of talent behind the scenes played a pivotal role in bringing the high-caliber wrestling entertainment that fans have come to expect from NXT.