Trick Williams Defeats Carmelo Hayes at WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2024

MAIN EVENT

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

It's main event time!

After Noam Dar and The Meta-Four wrap up their attendance announcement, we head to another quick commercial time out. Upon returning, we see the elaborate pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to our final match of this year's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event as part of WrestleMania XL Weekend.

The package wraps up and we return live inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes' theme music. Out comes the former WWE NXT World Champion to the ring for this main event grudge match against his former Trick-'Melo Gang friend turned bitter-rival, Trick Williams.

We get a slight delay to let the crowd energy die down and then we hear the horns, followed by the drumroll as the loudest "Whoop That Trick!" chant ever echos throughout the sold out WWE NXT Universe in Philly as the highly-regarded emerging top WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams emerges. He heads to the ring looking super pumped up and ready to go.

He settles in the ring and the music dies down. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for both competitors. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators remind us that Ava has specifically told the referee to be understanding with his calls in this one, as there must be a winner.

In the end, the finish saw Trick Williams pick up the pin fall victory after blasting Hayes with his Trick Knee finisher out of nowhere.

After the match, the commentators talked us through highlights of the bout as Trick celebrated to thunderous chants of "Whoop That Trick!" from the sold-out, recording-breaking crowd inside Wells Fargo Center. That's how the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event went off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Trick Williams