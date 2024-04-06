WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ava Unveils NXT Women's North American Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2024

In a groundbreaking announcement at tonight's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, NXT's General Manager, Ava, unveiled plans to introduce a new championship title that is set to elevate the NXT Women's Division.

The introduction of the Women's North American Championship marks a significant step forward in showcasing the depth of talent and competitiveness among the NXT women wrestlers.

Oba Femi Retains WWE NXT North American Champion at Stand & Deliver 2024

WWE NXT North American ChampionshipOba Femi (C) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs In our second premium live event bout of the evening, third overa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2024 12:50PM


