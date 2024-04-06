Ava Unveils NXT Women's North American Title

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In a groundbreaking announcement at tonight's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, NXT's General Manager, Ava, unveiled plans to introduce a new championship title that is set to elevate the NXT Women's Division.

The introduction of the Women's North American Championship marks a significant step forward in showcasing the depth of talent and competitiveness among the NXT women wrestlers.