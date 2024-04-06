Ava Unveils NXT Women's North American Title

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
In a groundbreaking announcement at tonight's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, NXT's General Manager, Ava, unveiled plans to introduce a new championship title that is set to elevate the NXT Women's Division.
The introduction of the Women's North American Championship marks a significant step forward in showcasing the depth of talent and competitiveness among the NXT women wrestlers.
NXT Manager Ava introduces a mid card title for NXT Women's!— Nilesh G (@oye__nilesh) April 6, 2024
Soon - we will have Women's North American Champion!
NXT Women's Division will get more better with new title! #StandAndDeliverpic.twitter.com/jEOQGpeFUM
⚡ Oba Femi Retains WWE NXT North American Champion at Stand & Deliver 2024
WWE NXT North American ChampionshipOba Femi (C) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs In our second premium live event bout of the evening, third overa [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2024 12:50PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com