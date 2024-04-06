Oba Femi Retains WWE NXT North American Champion at Stand & Deliver 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

WWE NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs

In our second premium live event bout of the evening, third overall, we get another championship contest, as the WWE NXT North American Championship will be on-the-line. After the pre-match video package wraps up, we return live inside Wells Fargo Center backstage where WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 Hosts The Meta-Four are talking.

They tell Oro Mensah he's the perfect person to set up the next bout, but as he does, the door he is standing in front of us swings open and knocks him out. Oba Femi walks through like nothing happened. Back inside the arena, the theme for Dijak hits and the camera shot turns black-and-white as he makes his way to the ring.

Out next is the second of the two challengers for this triple-threat title tilt, Josh Briggs. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The entrance tune for the reigning, defending NXT North American Champion Oba Femi hits and out he comes to the cool entrance that sees the fans doing the loud chants on-tune with the beat of his theme.

Now things officially get off-and-running with this one as the bell sounds to get us started. Straight out of the gate we see Briggs and Dijak working together to take out the big man Femi. They hit him with some big power double-team spots and then start focusing on each other.

One crazy spot sees Oba Femi laid out while sitting on a computer chair. Josh Briggs gets Dijak on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. He hits a huge hip-toss that sends Dijak flipping over and crashing onto Femi in the chair, which goes through the commentary desk at ringside.

The fans roar upon seeing this and then break into a loud "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" chant. Back in the ring, the action continues and builds to Dijak and Briggs working together once again, hitting a huge double choke slam on Femi. Dijak takes Briggs to the tip-top rope and hits a JBL-esque lariat that turns Dijak inside-out as they both go crashing to the mat way down below.

Dijak avoids being pinned afterwards, so the action continues. Femi gets Dijak on his shoulders while Dijak has Briggs up for a Death Valley Driver. Femi leans to the side and slams Dijak down as Dijak simaltaneously flips Briggs over in mid-air to complete his Death Valley Driver on the way down. The crowd, and even Vic Joseph, react huge to that high spot.

Dijak seemed to have this one finished off. He goes for the cover on Femi, but Briggs goes for a moonsault. Dijak moves and Briggs hits Femi with the moonsault and then stands up and gets taken out by Dijak. Dijak nearly had Femi finished off, but Briggs yanks the referee out to the floor to stop this one from ending. Fans loudly boo and chant "Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!"

Dijak hits a dive over the ropes to splash onto Briggs on the floor, turning the "Bullsh*t!" chants to "This is Awesome!" chants. On the floor, Briggs spears Femi through the barricade, but then turns into Dijak, who hits a Feast Your Eyes on him. Back in the ring, Dijak goes for his finisher again and once again connects.

He goes for the cover but Femi grabs him by the throat right as the ref was about to count to three. Femi hoists him up and power bombs him onto Briggs for the cover and the win. With the victory, Oba Femi retains his NXT North American Championship in what was an excellent match.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi