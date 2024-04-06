Jon Moxley Set to Challenge for IWGP World Championship at NJPW Windy City Riot

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

The stage is set for a monumental match as Jon Moxley is poised to take on Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's Windy City Riot, scheduled for Friday, April 12, in Chicago.

In a recent appearance at the NJPW Sakura Genesis event, Moxley, alongside Shota Umino, secured a victory against the duo of Jack Perry and Ren Narita. The evening concluded with Naito retaining his title against Yota Tsuji in a thrilling main event. Post-match, Moxley re-entered the ring to challenge Naito, leading to an agreement that the championship would be up for grabs in their forthcoming battle in Chicago.

The highly anticipated match between Moxley and Naito, which is the headliner for the Friday pay-per-view event, had been previously announced. However, the stakes were elevated following Naito's victory at Sakura Genesis, confirming that the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship would indeed be on the line.

Fans can catch the action live on NJPW World pay-per-view for $19.99, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on April 12. The event promises an exciting lineup of matches, culminating in this championship clash.

The card:

- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito defends against Jon Moxley

- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mustafa Ali

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Nic Nemeth

- Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino

- Four corners open challenge: NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo defend against Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls, Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser, and Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Riot Rules tornado tag: Eddie Kingston and three partners to be announced vs. Gabe Kidd and three partners to be announced

- NJPW World Television Champion Matt Riddle defends against Zack Sabre Jr.

- NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against AZM

- Mina Shirakawa & Viva Van vs. Trish Adora & Alex Windsor

- Matt Vandagriff vs. Zane Jay



