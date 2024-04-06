Vince McMahon Mention During WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Leads to Boos

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

During the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony held on Friday, an unexpected moment occurred when The Rock brought up Vince McMahon's name, he was believed to be referring to McMahon Sr., prompting audible disapproval from the audience. The Rock also honored Dusty Rhodes as one of his idols, directly engaging with Cody Rhodes, who rose to acknowledge the moment.

The Rock declared the nature of their confrontation as personal, not professional, promising a showdown with Cody the following night. This announcement stirred the audience into a fervent "Cody" chant, heightening anticipation for the impending encounter.

McMahon's name has been reportedly banned from WWE television mentions to prevent this kind of reaction from spilling onto the screen.