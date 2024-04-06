WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

 

WWE SmackDown's WrestleMania XL Prelude Becomes the Highest-Grossing Episode in Series History

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2024

WWE SmackDown's WrestleMania XL Prelude Becomes the Highest-Grossing Episode in Series History

This week in WWE, history was made yet again, as the excitement for WrestleMania XL reaches unprecedented levels. The final episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania XL, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing domestic episode in the program's 30-year legacy.

The momentum didn't stop there. Following the groundbreaking success of Raw, WWE Friday Night SmackDown carried the torch forward, setting a new benchmark of its own. Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media after the latest episode, which served as the final stop before WrestleMania XL, to announce that the event had achieved a new milestone. Held at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, this edition of SmackDown became the highest-grossing episode in the history of the blue brand.

Levesque shared his excitement on X, stating, "Another day, another record set on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Tonight’s SmackDown at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center was the highest-grossing show in the history of the blue brand."


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #triple h #paul levesque

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87018/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π