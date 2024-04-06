WWE SmackDown's WrestleMania XL Prelude Becomes the Highest-Grossing Episode in Series History

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

This week in WWE, history was made yet again, as the excitement for WrestleMania XL reaches unprecedented levels. The final episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania XL, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing domestic episode in the program's 30-year legacy.

The momentum didn't stop there. Following the groundbreaking success of Raw, WWE Friday Night SmackDown carried the torch forward, setting a new benchmark of its own. Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media after the latest episode, which served as the final stop before WrestleMania XL, to announce that the event had achieved a new milestone. Held at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, this edition of SmackDown became the highest-grossing episode in the history of the blue brand.

Levesque shared his excitement on X, stating, "Another day, another record set on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Tonight’s SmackDown at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center was the highest-grossing show in the history of the blue brand."