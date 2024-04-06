Stephanie McMahon Appears with Nostalgic ECW Tribute at WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Stephanie McMahon graced the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with a surprise appearance, showcasing a nostalgic throwback by wearing a backwards hat adorned with ECW's logo, paying homage to her time as the brand's on-screen owner during the 2001 Invasion storyline.

The event, held in Philadelphia, PA—a city synonymous with ECW—saw the induction of Paul Heyman, the former ECW head, into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. He was honored alongside luminaries such as Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, The U.S. Express, Muhammad Ali, and Lia Maivia. McMahon, watching beside her husband Triple H, made her rare public appearance following her departure from WWE in early 2023, prompted by Vince McMahon's return to the company board. Her comeback was brief after initially taking a leave in 2022, stepping in as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO after Vince McMahon's brief retirement in July of the same year.