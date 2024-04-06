Kevin Owens Breaks Silence on Relationship with CM Punk: "We Have No Relationship"

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In an illuminating discussion with the Gorilla Position podcast during a WrestleMania 40 media event, Kevin Owens opened up about his current relationship with CM Punk following Punk's return to WWE. Owens, a former member of the Mount Rushmore faction alongside The Young Bucks, emphasized the non-existent nature of his relationship with CM Punk. "Well, we have no relationship. No, we’re not each other’s type of people I don’t think. There’s a ten-foot vicinity that if we enter in, then we have to kinda ‘Hey. Hi.’ Otherwise, we just don’t, and it’s fine. It’s perfectly fine," Owens candidly shared.

When probed about any perceived changes in CM Punk since his WWE comeback, Owens's response was straightforward, underlining a clear disinterest in the matter. "I don’t know that and I don’t care, to be honest. I am who I am. He is who he is, and it’s fine that way," he stated.