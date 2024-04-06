Jade Cargill Further Elaborates On Her AEW Departure

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In a revealing discussion on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry, Jade Cargill opened up about her pivotal switch from AEW to WWE last year, highlighting the strategic considerations behind her decision. Cargill, now gearing up for a high-profile match at WWE WrestleMania 40 where she teams up with Belair & Naomi against Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai, shed light on the motives that guided her career move.

She candidly expressed, “It was a couple decisions that made me come to WWE. I mean, other than the fact that the machine is ridiculous over here, the connections, the history, the legacy, it’s one of one, you know? AEW is a new company. Obviously, they’re still figuring things out, but that happens in every company. You have to figure things out, what’s good and what’s bad. I am 31, I don’t have time to really grow with a company at my age. I have to be in an established company and I have to go over there and let that be known because you can’t do this forever and as a woman, especially in your 30s, the majority of the fan base is like, ‘Okay, well it’s time for her to go about her way. What’s next for her?’ And let’s be real, people wanna see, regardless if they’re good or not, they wanna see that 20-something-year-old on TV rather than that 30-something-year-old woman on TV. So time is not on my side and I knew I had to make the best decision for me, but not just for me, my family. It gets no better than this. The front office is the front office and I think that’s the best way to sum up what it is and I trust the process. I have a WrestleMania match and again, the front office is the front office.”