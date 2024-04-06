WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton and Others Reaction To Censored Part of Paul Hayman WWE HOF Speech Is Must-See

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2024

The wrestling community is still buzzing from the unforgettable moment during Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame speech when he boldly exclaimed, "suck my fucking dick." The candid remark sent shockwaves through the audience and elicited a range of reactions from notable WWE figures.

Randy Orton was visibly taken aback, seemingly losing his composure momentarily. Meanwhile, Grayson Waller was thoroughly enjoying the spectacle, visibly having the time of his life. In a more protective gesture, Jimmy Uso was seen covering Naomi's ears, possibly to shield her from the explicit language. Cody Rhodes was spotted glancing over at Triple H, perhaps to gauge his reaction to the unexpected outburst.

