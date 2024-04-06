WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

 

Watch Highlights from Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame Induction 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2024

Watch Highlights from Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame Induction 2024

Paul Heyman has cemented his legacy as one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling, both as a visionary promoter of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and as a manager to some of the industry's biggest names. His remarkable journey in wrestling was honored at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony, where he was inducted as one of the all-time great managers. Roman Reigns, WWE Superstar and long-time associate of Heyman, had the privilege of inducting his "Wise Man," highlighting Heyman's unparalleled contributions to the sport and his profound impact on the careers of numerous wrestlers.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #hall of fame #paul heyman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87010/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π