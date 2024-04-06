Watch Highlights from Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame Induction 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Paul Heyman has cemented his legacy as one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling, both as a visionary promoter of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and as a manager to some of the industry's biggest names. His remarkable journey in wrestling was honored at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony, where he was inducted as one of the all-time great managers. Roman Reigns, WWE Superstar and long-time associate of Heyman, had the privilege of inducting his "Wise Man," highlighting Heyman's unparalleled contributions to the sport and his profound impact on the careers of numerous wrestlers.