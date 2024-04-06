Final Cards For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver And WrestleMania 40 Saturday

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
WWE is set to host an action-packed doubleheader on Saturday, featuring NXT Stand & Deliver and the inaugural night of WrestleMania 40, exclusively on Peacock. The NXT event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET with its main card broadcasting live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Later that evening, WrestleMania 40's first night will commence at 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, also in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The spotlight at NXT Stand & Deliver will shine on the much-anticipated clash between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 40's opening night will be headlined by a star-studded tag team showdown: The Rock teams up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Below are the detailed lineups for both events:
Main Event
Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
WWE NXT Championship
Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo
WWE NXT Women's Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship
Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom
NXT North American Championship
Oba Femi (c) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs
Six-Woman Tag Team
Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, & Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, & Izzi Dame
Kickoff Match Show
Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy
Tag Team Match
The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
WWE Women’s World Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Intercontinental Championship
GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match
Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate
Singles Match
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
Tag Team Match
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
