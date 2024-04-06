WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Cards For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver And WrestleMania 40 Saturday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2024

WWE is set to host an action-packed doubleheader on Saturday, featuring NXT Stand & Deliver and the inaugural night of WrestleMania 40, exclusively on Peacock. The NXT event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET with its main card broadcasting live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Later that evening, WrestleMania 40's first night will commence at 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, also in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The spotlight at NXT Stand & Deliver will shine on the much-anticipated clash between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 40's opening night will be headlined by a star-studded tag team showdown: The Rock teams up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Below are the detailed lineups for both events:

NXT Stand & Deliver

Main Event
Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Championship
Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo

WWE NXT Women's Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship
Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

NXT North American Championship
Oba Femi (c) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs

Six-Woman Tag Team
Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, & Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, & Izzi Dame

Kickoff Match Show
Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy

WrestleMania 40

Tag Team Match
The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s World Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship
GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match
Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Singles Match
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

Tag Team Match
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

#wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #nxt #stand amp deliver

