Final Cards For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver And WrestleMania 40 Saturday

WWE is set to host an action-packed doubleheader on Saturday, featuring NXT Stand & Deliver and the inaugural night of WrestleMania 40, exclusively on Peacock. The NXT event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET with its main card broadcasting live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Later that evening, WrestleMania 40's first night will commence at 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, also in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The spotlight at NXT Stand & Deliver will shine on the much-anticipated clash between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 40's opening night will be headlined by a star-studded tag team showdown: The Rock teams up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Below are the detailed lineups for both events:

NXT Stand & Deliver

Main Event

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Championship

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo

WWE NXT Women's Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs

Six-Woman Tag Team

Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, & Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, & Izzi Dame

Kickoff Match Show

Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy

WrestleMania 40

Tag Team Match

The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Singles Match

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

