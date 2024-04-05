WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast

 

Join Our Special WWE WreslteMania XL Discord Server

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

Join Our Special WWE WreslteMania XL Discord Server

Get ready for the wrestling event of the year - WrestleMania 40, also known as WrestleMania XL, is about to take over Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia!

This weekend promises to be an electrifying showcase that you won't want to miss. The return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the ring is set to ignite the atmosphere as he teams up with Roman Reigns in a spectacular tag-team battle against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. This epic confrontation will lay the groundwork for a must-see showdown of the ages, with the Reigns vs. Rhodes main event taking center stage on Night 2.

The adrenaline will start pumping from 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. Brace yourself for a weekend filled with breathtaking action, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments. Are you prepared for the spectacle? WrestleMania XL!

Join our official WNS Discord server and come discuss all the action!

WNS on Discord

 


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #raw #smackdown #nxt #wns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86991/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π