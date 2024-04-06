Mark Briscoe Dedicates ROH World Championship Win to Late Brother Jay in Heartfelt Tribute

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In an emotionally charged moment at Supercard Of Honor, Mark Briscoe captured the ROH World Championship and dedicated his victory to his late brother, Jay Briscoe. Following his win in the main event, Mark was visibly moved during the post-event media scrum, reflecting on what he would say to his brother if given the chance.

Mark expressed his enduring love for his brother, stating, "I love you, dawg. I love you, dawg," opening his sentiments. He emphasized the profound impact of the night, attributing the alignment of such events to more than mere coincidence. "There are no words, man. It’s just too many coincidences for it to be a coincidence. I wear my faith on my sleeve. God is good. Stuff like this, where the tragedy that happened, you don’t want to go on or get out of bed. Then nights like tonight, this is what gives me comfort. It’s what helps me move on. It’s not easy. Nights like tonight make it a whole hell of a lot easier," Mark shared.

Continuing his heartfelt tribute, Mark reiterated his love and the unique bond he shared with Jay, recalling their moments together before matches. "I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but there are no words. I love you, dawg. Help me out, be with me. Before he moved on and moved up, when we went out for a match, sometimes there are those nerves and jitters. He’d say, ‘Shit, dawg, all we got to do is go out there, walk out there, and let them balls swing.’ Until we meet again. Just trying to do him proud," he concluded.