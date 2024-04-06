Mark Briscoe Captures ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston at Supercard of Honor 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Mark Briscoe has achieved a significant milestone in his wrestling career by securing the Ring of Honor World Championship. During the ROH Supercard of Honor 2024, with the iconic track "Gimme Back My Bullets" by Lynyrd Skynyrd heralding his entrance, Briscoe emerged victorious over Eddie Kingston in a highly contested match. The bout was not without its challenges, as Kingston delivered a performance that left Briscoe bleeding profusely, creating a visceral scene in the ring. Despite the adversity, Briscoe demonstrated resilience and determination, ultimately defeating Kingston to claim the championship title.

The aftermath of the match was a poignant scene of camaraderie and celebration. Eddie Kingston, displaying sportsmanship, joined in the celebration of Briscoe's victory. The event was made even more special by the presence of Briscoe's family members, including Papa Briscoe and his children. The Ring of Honor roster added to the celebratory atmosphere by lifting Briscoe on their shoulders, signifying a collective acknowledgment of his achievement. This victory holds deep emotional significance, occurring in Philadelphia, the birthplace of Ring of Honor, and on the anniversary of Mark's brother, Jay Briscoe, winning his first Ring of Honor World Championship. Jay Briscoe's memory was honored, as he had passed away in 2023, making Mark Briscoe's triumph not just a personal achievement but a tribute to his late brother. On this day, April 5, 2024, Mark Briscoe not only claimed the championship but also paid homage to his brother's legacy, making it a momentous occasion in the annals of Ring of Honor.