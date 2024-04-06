WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Receives New Championship Belt During WWE Hall Of Fame 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2024

The Rock Receives New Championship Belt During WWE Hall Of Fame 2024

At the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony following SmackDown, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was honored with a unique championship belt commemorating his contributions to wrestling. The Undertaker participated in the induction of Muhammad Ali, after which Ali's widow, Lonnie, took the stage.

Lonnie Ali delivered a speech acknowledging The Rock's adoption of Muhammad Ali's moniker, "The People's Champion." In a touching tribute, she unveiled "The People's Championship" belt, which was specially designed for The Rock. Amid the ceremony, The Rock entered the ring to accept the belt. Despite receiving a varied response from the audience, partly due to his recent portrayal as a villain on WWE programming, The Rock displayed a blend of acknowledgment towards the crowd's reaction while expressing his gratitude, especially towards the city of Philadelphia.

The newly introduced "The People's Championship" belt stands as a symbol of The Rock's significant impact and legacy within the wrestling community, bridging the worlds of sports entertainment and the enduring spirit of Muhammad Ali.

The Undertaker Inducts Muhammad Ali into WWE Hall of Fame 2024

In a remarkable tribute to one of the greatest sports icons of all time, WWE has announced that Muhammad Ali, the boxing legend, will be pos [...]

Apr 06, 2024 12:11AM


#wwe #hall of fame #the rock #dwyane johnson

