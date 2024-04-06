The Rock Receives New Championship Belt During WWE Hall Of Fame 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

At the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony following SmackDown, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was honored with a unique championship belt commemorating his contributions to wrestling. The Undertaker participated in the induction of Muhammad Ali, after which Ali's widow, Lonnie, took the stage.

Lonnie Ali delivered a speech acknowledging The Rock's adoption of Muhammad Ali's moniker, "The People's Champion." In a touching tribute, she unveiled "The People's Championship" belt, which was specially designed for The Rock. Amid the ceremony, The Rock entered the ring to accept the belt. Despite receiving a varied response from the audience, partly due to his recent portrayal as a villain on WWE programming, The Rock displayed a blend of acknowledgment towards the crowd's reaction while expressing his gratitude, especially towards the city of Philadelphia.

The newly introduced "The People's Championship" belt stands as a symbol of The Rock's significant impact and legacy within the wrestling community, bridging the worlds of sports entertainment and the enduring spirit of Muhammad Ali.