The Undertaker Inducts Muhammad Ali into WWE Hall of Fame 2024

In a remarkable tribute to one of the greatest sports icons of all time, WWE has announced that Muhammad Ali, the boxing legend, will be posthumously honored as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Ali was inducted into the class by another icon and now fellow Hall of Famer, The Undertaker!

The choice of The Undertaker, a figure synonymous with WWE's rich history and legacy, added a profound layer of respect and admiration to the induction. During the ceremony, Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond, the evening's hosts, introduced The Undertaker, who delivered heartfelt accolades to Muhammad Ali. He shared personal anecdotes of his interactions with Ali, lauding him for his pivotal role in transforming boxing and for his significant, albeit less known, contributions to the world of professional wrestling.

Muhammad Ali's connections to wrestling are deep-rooted and multifaceted. In 1976, Ali stepped into the wrestling ring for an exhibition bout against Antonio Inoki, a legendary figure in Japanese wrestling. This crossover event was preceded by Ali's appearance at a WWWF (World Wide Wrestling Federation, the precursor to WWE) event, where he boldly challenged Gorilla Monsoon, further blurring the lines between boxing and wrestling. Ali's involvement in WWE history didn't stop there; he served as the special guest referee for the main event of the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985, a tag team match featuring Hulk Hogan and Mr. T versus Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. Additionally, Ali was the guest of honor at the "Collision in Korea" event in 1995, a controversial pay-per-view held in North Korea.