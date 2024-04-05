Keith Lee Spotted In Background Of CM Punk Interview At 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
Keith Lee made an unexpected appearance during the WWE Hall of Fame celebrations, during the Countdown to WWE Hall of Fame pre-show. As CM Punk was being interviewed by Kayla Braxton, Lee momentarily entered the frame before the broadcast transitioned to Cathy Kelley, who was with Mia Yim, Lee's spouse.
Currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Lee has been a part of the promotion since 2022. Despite his active roster status, Lee is presently recuperating from an injury.
Lee's most recent match resulted in a victory against Brian Cage during the December 23, 2023, "Holiday Bash" episode of AEW Collision. He was set to participate in AEW Worlds End, facing Dustin Rhodes; however, Lee had to withdraw from the match. He disclosed that he was dealing with a persistent injury first incurred at AEW Grand Slam in 2022, which prevented his participation.
Did you spot Keith Lee who missed the cameraman, during a CM Punk interview at the #WWEHOF!? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WYfdHIhwur— ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) April 6, 2024
