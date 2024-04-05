WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

 

Keith Lee Spotted In Background Of CM Punk Interview At 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

Keith Lee Spotted In Background Of CM Punk Interview At 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

Keith Lee made an unexpected appearance during the WWE Hall of Fame celebrations, during the Countdown to WWE Hall of Fame pre-show. As CM Punk was being interviewed by Kayla Braxton, Lee momentarily entered the frame before the broadcast transitioned to Cathy Kelley, who was with Mia Yim, Lee's spouse.

Currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Lee has been a part of the promotion since 2022. Despite his active roster status, Lee is presently recuperating from an injury.

Lee's most recent match resulted in a victory against Brian Cage during the December 23, 2023, "Holiday Bash" episode of AEW Collision. He was set to participate in AEW Worlds End, facing Dustin Rhodes; however, Lee had to withdraw from the match. He disclosed that he was dealing with a persistent injury first incurred at AEW Grand Slam in 2022, which prevented his participation.

Bronson Reed Wins 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE WrestleMania XL SmackDown

In the final episode of "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal showcased an intense competition amon [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2024 11:37PM


Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #cm punk #keith lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87006/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π