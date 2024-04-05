Bronson Reed Wins 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE WrestleMania XL SmackDown

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In the final episode of "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal showcased an intense competition among 20 superstars. Ultimately, it was "Big" Bronson Reed who emerged victorious, outlasting 19 competitors to claim the title. The match featured several notable wrestlers, including Ricochet, Ivar, and Omos, making Reed's victory even more impressive.

From the onset, Reed dominated the ring, asserting his presence and skill through to the climactic moments against Ivar. In a heart-stopping finish, Reed evaded Ivar's attempt at a Doomsault, leveraging the moment to execute a Rolling Senton. This maneuver allowed him to overpower Ivar, hurling him over the top rope to clinch the win.

This triumph marks a significant milestone in Reed's career, especially following his recent victory over Sami Zayn, who is set for a WrestleMania appearance. Last year, Reed was close to winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale but was ultimately bested by Bobby Lashley. With this year's win, Reed joins an elite group of athletes, including Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, and Claudio Castagnoli (formerly known as Cesaro in WWE and now with AEW), as one of the select few to have won this prestigious Battle Royale.