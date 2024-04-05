WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Smackdown Dark Match and Speed Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

WWE's latest taping session included a thrilling match for WWE Speed and an exclusive dark match prior to this evening's Smackdown broadcast, with the outcomes now available for fans, courtesy of PWInsider.

Here's a breakdown of the results from the night's action:

- In a dark match, Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious against Michin.

- The WWE Speed segment also featured a contest where JD McDonaugh triumphed over Axiom.

Source: PWInsider
