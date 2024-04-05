WWE Smackdown Dark Match and Speed Results

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
WWE's latest taping session included a thrilling match for WWE Speed and an exclusive dark match prior to this evening's Smackdown broadcast, with the outcomes now available for fans, courtesy of PWInsider.
Here's a breakdown of the results from the night's action:
- In a dark match, Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious against Michin.
- The WWE Speed segment also featured a contest where JD McDonaugh triumphed over Axiom.
