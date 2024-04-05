WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Commentary Team For Both Nights of WWE WrestleMania XL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

The lineup for this year's commentary team at WWE's most anticipated two-night event, WrestleMania XL, has been officially unveiled.

During the special WrestleMania XL Kickoff live stream on Friday, April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE revealed the details of the commentary team tasked with bringing the excitement of WrestleMania XL to fans worldwide. The event serves as a precursor to the premium live event (PLE) set to take place over the coming weekend.

It was confirmed that the commentary for the grand spectacle of WrestleMania XL, spanning across Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, will be delivered by a distinguished three-man team. This team comprises Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Corey Graves, who are set to provide their expert analysis and commentary for both nights of the event.

In addition to the commentary team announcement, WWE also noted that Samantha Irvin would be taking on the role of ring announcer, conducting the ring introductions for each match throughout WrestleMania XL's two-night extravaganza.

