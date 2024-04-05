Seth Rollins Admits to Peak Unprofessionalism During CM Punk's Return at Survivor Series

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

During the festivities surrounding WrestleMania 40, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins featured prominently in a panel discussion at WWE World, where he was interviewed by Cathy Kelly. The conversation notably included Rollins sharing his insights on CM Punk:

"I don't think I've ever been more unprofessional in my entire life than when CM Punk came back at Survivor Series. I was not feeling good. It's the same thing with The Rock. It was the same thing with Cody Rhodes. I love WWE. We're all family. I'm talking about everybody in the back, everybody that I've shared a ring with, everybody in production, creative, all the way from Triple H to every single person out here. We're all family. We're all in this together and when you have family, you protect your family. You protect your family from outsiders who have only self interest in mind. I know for some of you guys, CM Punk is like that dude for you, right? He's like your hero, he's your martyr, but CM Punk left this place a decade ago and every single day that he was gone, he tried to actively tear apart WWE. For me, that was like taking shots at my family. I protect my family and I stand up for my people. So when I see CM Punk out there actively taking shots to try to tear me down, tear my house down, tear my family apart, I got no time for that. What you saw at Survivor Series in real time was me experiencing a traitor coming into my house and trying to tear it apart and how I felt about that. It was just raw and as real as I've ever been. I guess that probably is unprofessional as I've ever been as well, but it is what is it is. I don't like CM Punk and I never will."