WWE Draft Returning Soon

In a recent appearance on the “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul” podcast, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed the continuation of the WWE Draft tradition under his leadership. The podcast episode, released on a Friday afternoon, was a promotional effort for WrestleMania XL, set to take place on April 6 and April 7, 2024, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Levesque was joined by WWE United States Champion Logan Paul for a detailed conversation about the upcoming event.

During their talk, Levesque confirmed the plans for the 2024 WWE Draft, indicating that it would occur shortly after the conclusion of WrestleMania XL Season. This confirmation came after Paul humorously inquired if a move from SmackDown to Raw would be possible, especially with Raw’s impending transition to Netflix. Levesque’s mention of the WWE Draft was a direct response to this inquiry, suggesting that roster changes could indeed be expected in the near future.

Levesque emphasized the fluidity of roster moves during the draft period, stating, “I’m sure we’ll see people float all over places... there is a thing called the Draft.” He pointed out that this would be the time for such transitions to happen, though no specific dates for the 2024 Draft were provided. For context, the 2023 WWE Draft occurred shortly after WrestleMania Season, on the April 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and the May 1 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The entire conversation, including these insights from Levesque, can be found in the latest episode of the “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul” podcast, available on YouTube.