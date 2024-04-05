Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Expresses Regret Over 2020 Biden Endorsement, Declines to Support Him in 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In a recent interview on The Will Cain Show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his perspective on the upcoming 2024 U.S. Presidential election, revealing his decision not to endorse Joe Biden as he did in the past. Johnson expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of America but remained hopeful about the country's potential for improvement. Emphasizing his nature as an optimist, he reflected on his previous endorsement, stating, "Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we’re going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better. The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time."

However, Johnson has chosen a different path for the 2024 election, citing his desire to avoid contributing to national division. "Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I’m not going to do that. Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me. The takeaway after that months and months and months, I started to realize like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country.’ So I realize now going into this election, I’m not going to do that. I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there’s going to be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that this level of influence —I’m gonna keep my politics to myself, and I think it’s between me and the ballot box.”

