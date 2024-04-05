WNS Podcast - WWE WrestleMania XL Prediction Podcast

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast

Get ready for the wrestling event of the year - WrestleMania 40, also known as WrestleMania XL, is about to take over Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia!

This weekend promises to be an electrifying showcase that you won't want to miss. The return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the ring is set to ignite the atmosphere as he teams up with Roman Reigns in a spectacular tag-team battle against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. This epic confrontation will lay the groundwork for a must-see showdown of the ages, with the Reigns vs. Rhodes main event taking center stage on Night 2.

Don't miss our special WNS WrestleMania XL Prediction Podcast.

WNS Podcast Episode #543 - Tribalism and WrestleMania 40 Predictions - The time has come to discuss a growing problem in the wrestling world, Tribalism... What can be done about it? We discuss AND give you our WrestleMania 40 Predictions!



🔊 LATEST EPISODE ::.

