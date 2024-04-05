Talent and Staff Buzz Over First Vince McMahon-Free WrestleMania

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast

This weekend's WrestleMania XL is set to mark a historic shift for WWE, as it will be the first installment of the event produced without any involvement from Vince McMahon, who has been a central figure in the company's direction for decades. According to Fightful Select, there's a palpable sense of excitement among WWE's talent and staff over the absence of McMahon's influence on this year's show.

Last year, despite stepping away from day-to-day operations, McMahon made a notable return in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, implementing significant creative changes and directly impacting the event's outcomes. His interventions were particularly evident during WrestleMania weekend, where he was reported to have altered match results, including a major shift in the planned finish for at least one bout.

McMahon's influence has traditionally extended deep into WWE's creative decisions, often leading to last-minute changes to match outcomes and storylines. However, this year, insiders report a collective relief and enthusiasm for what many are calling the first true "Vince-free" WrestleMania. This sentiment is not just confined to WrestleMania itself but also extends to the anticipation surrounding the Monday Night Raw episode following the event, traditionally one of the most significant shows of the year.

In previous years, McMahon's unexpected appearances and creative alterations have sometimes led to controversy and dissatisfaction, both within the company and among fans. Last year's Raw After WrestleMania was subject to "sweeping changes" by McMahon, which many within WWE felt undermined the original vision for the show.

This year, however, with McMahon reportedly focusing on personal and legal challenges outside of WWE, there's a collective hope within the organization that WrestleMania XL and the subsequent Raw will herald a new era for WWE, free from the unpredictability and last-minute shifts that have characterized McMahon's tenure.