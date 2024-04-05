WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Seemingly Takes a Sly Dig at AEW's Attendance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

In the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 40, Pat McAfee hosted a special episode of his show featuring an interview with the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. McAfee took the opportunity to probe Ripley about her ongoing alliance with Dominik Mysterio, suggesting that parting ways with Mysterio could spare fans his presence.

During the conversation, McAfee also made a remark that seemed to indirectly critique AEW's attendance figures, joking that Mysterio might end up "at that other place in front of like 600 people." This follows a recent quip by Drew McIntyre on the March 25, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, where he hinted at AEW's attendance by noting the fullness of the arena, even on the side usually hidden from the camera.

McAfee's comments about AEW were highlighted at the 1:16 mark in the video of the interview.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2024 03:16PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #pat mcafee

