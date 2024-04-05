WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tensions Boil Over: LA Knight and AJ Styles' WrestleMania Face-Off Ignites Early

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

Today, WWE hosted a press event to set the stage for the upcoming WrestleMania weekend, a highlight of which was an unexpected altercation between LA Knight and AJ Styles. The confrontation occurred earlier in the day when Knight aggressively approached Styles, sparking a rapid escalation into a physical confrontation between the two superstars.

This clash serves as a prelude to their highly anticipated match scheduled for the second night of WrestleMania 40 this Sunday.

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #la knight #aj styles

