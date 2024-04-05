Tensions Boil Over: LA Knight and AJ Styles' WrestleMania Face-Off Ignites Early

💬 Join Our WrestleMania XL Discord ::.

Today, WWE hosted a press event to set the stage for the upcoming WrestleMania weekend, a highlight of which was an unexpected altercation between LA Knight and AJ Styles. The confrontation occurred earlier in the day when Knight aggressively approached Styles, sparking a rapid escalation into a physical confrontation between the two superstars.

This clash serves as a prelude to their highly anticipated match scheduled for the second night of WrestleMania 40 this Sunday.

LA Knight y AJ Styles se peleraron en el #WWE World y The Phenomenal acabó con la nariz ensangrentada. ¡Se calienta el combate para #Wrestlemania!pic.twitter.com/CTOVvxYp4q — Planeta wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 5, 2024