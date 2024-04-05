Latest Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE is gearing up for its grand WrestleMania 40 spectacle, a two-day extravaganza set to unfold this weekend in Philadelphia. The latest betting odds for this premier wrestling event have been released by BetOnline, highlighting the anticipation and predictions for each match.

Saturday's WrestleMania 40:

In a highly anticipated Tag Team Match, Roman Reigns teams up with The Rock, showing strong odds of -900 (1/9) against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who stand at +500 (5/1). The WWE Women’s Championship will see Bayley favored at -300 (1/7) to overcome Iyo Sky, the current champion, with odds of +200 (4/1). Rhea Ripley defends her WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch, with Ripley being the favorite at -450 (2/9).

The WWE United States Championship features Logan Paul, the reigning champion, at -300 (1/3) against challengers Kevin Owens at +325 (13/4) and Randy Orton at +350 (7/2). In singles competition, LA Knight (-600, 1/6) faces AJ Styles (+300, 3/1), and a Tag Team Match pins Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar against Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee, with the former duo favored at -180 (5/9).

A Six-Woman Tag Match showcases Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi as overwhelming favorites at -2000 (1/20) against Dakota Kai, Asuka, & Kairi Sane, who are at +700 (7/1).

Sunday's WrestleMania 40:

Cody Rhodes is set to battle Roman Reigns with Rhodes being the favorite at -250 (2/5). Drew McIntyre faces Seth Rollins with odds in McIntyre's favor at -400 (1/4). The WWE Intercontinental Championship has Gunther, the current champion, as the underdog at +110 (11/10) against Sami Zayn (-150, 2/3).

The WWE Unified Tag Team Championship is up for grabs with Awesome Truth at +100 (1/1), #DIY at +250 (5/2), and several teams, including The Judgment Day (c), closely contested. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will face off in a Singles Match, with Jey favored at -200 (1/2).

A Six-Man Tag Philadelphia Street Fight features Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits against The Final Testament, both teams with equal odds of -200 (1/2) and +150 (3/2), respectively.