Wrestling Legends Converge in Philadelphia for WW WrestleMania XL

As the excitement builds for this year's two-night WWE extravaganza at WrestleMania XL, the anticipation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reaches new heights. The city of brotherly love is already bustling with activity as wrestling legends gather for the much-anticipated event.

This Friday, PWInsider revealed an updated roster of wrestling icons and stars making their way to Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL Week. The following are the luminaries confirmed to be in the city for the WrestleMania XL festivities, taking place at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024:

Madusa

Cowboy Bob Orton

Rikishi

Sharmell

Larry Zbyszko

Ron Simmons

Kane

Jimmy Hart

Michelle McCool

JBL