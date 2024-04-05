WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wrestling Legends Converge in Philadelphia for WW WrestleMania XL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

As the excitement builds for this year's two-night WWE extravaganza at WrestleMania XL, the anticipation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reaches new heights. The city of brotherly love is already bustling with activity as wrestling legends gather for the much-anticipated event.

This Friday, PWInsider revealed an updated roster of wrestling icons and stars making their way to Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL Week. The following are the luminaries confirmed to be in the city for the WrestleMania XL festivities, taking place at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024:

Madusa
Cowboy Bob Orton
Rikishi
Sharmell
Larry Zbyszko
Ron Simmons
Kane
Jimmy Hart
Michelle McCool
JBL

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2024 01:42PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

