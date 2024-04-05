WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Blue Meanie Weds Longtime Partner in Philadelphia, with Al Snow Officiating the Ceremony

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

The Blue Meanie Weds Longtime Partner in Philadelphia, with Al Snow Officiating the Ceremony

The ring has been exchanged for wedding rings as The Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron), an ECW stalwart and former WWE Superstar, celebrated his marriage. The ceremony, held at McCuskers Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, saw Heffron and his long-term partner, Tracy, unite in matrimony.

Adding a layer of wrestling royalty to the event, Al Snow, a fellow original from ECW and WWE, took on the role of officiant, marrying the couple in a ceremony that blended love with wrestling camaraderie.

The joyous occasion didn't go unnoticed on social media, where friends, fans, and former colleagues showered the newlyweds with congratulatory messages through The Blue Meanie’s official X account. This celebration marks a significant chapter in the lives of Heffron and Tracy, as they embark on a new journey together, outside the wrestling ring.


Tags: #wwe #ecw #the blue meanie #al snow

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86984/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π