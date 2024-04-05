WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast

 

Tonight's ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 Heats Up with Newly Announced Pre-Show Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

Tonight's ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 Heats Up with Newly Announced Pre-Show Match

Ring of Honor (ROH) has revealed a new addition to the lineup for tonight's Supercard Of Honor 2024 event. In an exciting announcement made by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan on social media, fans are now set to enjoy a special “Zero Hour” pre-show match ahead of the main event on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The newly announced match will see Mariah May, representing Club Venus, square off against Momo Kohgo from STARDOM during the “Zero Hour” pre-show. This confrontation is scheduled to begin at 7/6c, setting the stage for an electrifying night of wrestling action. Khan's post on X highlighted the match as a face-off between Club Venus and STARS, emphasizing the rivalry between "The Glamour" Mariah May and Momo Kohgo following their recent Stardom reunion.

This latest addition enriches the lineup for tonight's ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024, taking place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Wrestling enthusiasts are in for a memorable evening as the event unfolds with this highly anticipated match among others.

The card:

- Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Mark Briscoe (ROH World Title)

- Athena (C) vs. Hikaru Shida (ROH Women’s Title)

- Kyle Fletcher (C) vs. Lee Johnson (ROH TV Title)

- Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata (ROH Women’s TV Title)

- Undisputed Kingdom (C) vs. The Infantry (ROH Tag Titles)

- SAP vs. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison

- Mariah May vs. Momo Kohgo

- Premier Athletes vs. TBA

- Mina Shirakawa, Maika & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano & AZM

Latest Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE is gearing up for its grand WrestleMania 40 spectacle, a two-day extravaganza set to unfold this weekend in Philadelphia. The latest bet [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2024 01:51PM


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #supercard of honor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86988/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π