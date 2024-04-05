Tonight's ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 Heats Up with Newly Announced Pre-Show Match

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast

Ring of Honor (ROH) has revealed a new addition to the lineup for tonight's Supercard Of Honor 2024 event. In an exciting announcement made by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan on social media, fans are now set to enjoy a special “Zero Hour” pre-show match ahead of the main event on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The newly announced match will see Mariah May, representing Club Venus, square off against Momo Kohgo from STARDOM during the “Zero Hour” pre-show. This confrontation is scheduled to begin at 7/6c, setting the stage for an electrifying night of wrestling action. Khan's post on X highlighted the match as a face-off between Club Venus and STARS, emphasizing the rivalry between "The Glamour" Mariah May and Momo Kohgo following their recent Stardom reunion.

This latest addition enriches the lineup for tonight's ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024, taking place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Wrestling enthusiasts are in for a memorable evening as the event unfolds with this highly anticipated match among others.

The card:

- Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Mark Briscoe (ROH World Title)

- Athena (C) vs. Hikaru Shida (ROH Women’s Title)

- Kyle Fletcher (C) vs. Lee Johnson (ROH TV Title)

- Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata (ROH Women’s TV Title)

- Undisputed Kingdom (C) vs. The Infantry (ROH Tag Titles)

- SAP vs. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison

- Mariah May vs. Momo Kohgo

- Premier Athletes vs. TBA

- Mina Shirakawa, Maika & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano & AZM