Cody Rhodes Encounters Frightening Situation Before WrestleMania 40

💬 Join Our WrestleMania XL Discord ::.

Cody Rhodes experienced a scary incident ahead of his monumental bouts at WrestleMania 40. Scheduled to partner with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against icons The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the first night, and then contend for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Reigns the following evening, Rhodes encountered an unforeseen challenge.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes revealed that he was abruptly awakened at 1 a.m. by his bus driver due to his bus catching fire. Initially mistaking the sound of banging on the bus for gunshots, Rhodes shared the panic of the moment. Amidst the chaos, he managed to secure two precious items: photographs of his wife and daughter, and his prized WrestleMania ring boots.

Fortunately, the situation was contained, preventing any harm to those onboard, and the bus did not suffer a total loss. Rhodes took to Twitter to share the news of the incident, ensuring fans and followers that everyone involved was safe.

“Before you hear it elsewhere - my tour bus caught fire last night Everybody is safe and okay. The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans. Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept.”