Triple H Comments If He Would Return to WWE Ring on The Pat McAfee Show

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show amidst the WrestleMania weekend celebrations at WWE World, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed speculations about his potential return to the ring. The wrestling community has been abuzz with rumors, especially following The Rock's comeback, suggesting a possible in-ring confrontation between Triple H and The Rock or another opponent. McAfee inquired about Triple H's current training regimen, especially in light of his known heart conditions.

"I still train, I still do all that," affirmed Levesque, indicating his continued dedication to maintaining his physical fitness despite health challenges.

However, when prodded about the possibility of wrestling again, Levesque firmly dismissed the idea. "I don't think so. I don't think I should be out there taking bumps," he stated, reflecting on his health and the implications of returning to a physically demanding environment.

Levesque also shared insights into his health, mentioning the pacemaker that supports his heart function. He candidly discussed his career's trajectory, acknowledging that his retirement was already on the horizon before his health issues became a decisive factor. "I rode it til the wheels fell off, almost literally. I'm great with that and I was at a place where I should have been retiring anyway. I wanted to be done with it," he expressed, highlighting his readiness to conclude his wrestling career.

Despite an offer to appear at WrestleMania for two days and the freedom to choose his opponent, Levesque had already been leaning towards retirement. "The last year right before this all happened, I had been asked to go to WrestleMania for 2 days [and] 'I need ya, you can work with anybody you want.' I said, 'I don't think I wanna do it.' ... I thought about it and I was gonna go back and say I'm not doing it and then I had to not do it so I was already there. I'm good with it. I have zero regrets," he shared, firmly closing the chapter on his wrestling career.