Special WWE WrestleMania 40 Entrance Planned For Reigning Champion

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 40, aiming to spotlight one of its marquee talents in a grand manner.

Rhea Ripley, the reigning Women’s World Champion, is poised to face Becky Lynch in a highly anticipated title match this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ripley's impressive tenure as champion spans over a year—a journey that began with her victory at the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. This triumph granted her a title shot at WrestleMania 39, where she secured the SmackDown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair on the event's opening night.

According to PWInsider, the band Motionless in White, known for performing Ripley's entrance theme, is expected to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40. Fans are buzzing with anticipation over the prospect of a live performance escorting Ripley to the ring for her title defense.