AJ Styles Admits Initial Concerns Over CM Punk's WWE Return

In an exclusive interview with The Ringer Wrestling Podcast during the bustling atmosphere of WrestleMania 40 week, AJ Styles opened up about the potential return of CM Punk to WWE, a topic that has sparked considerable speculation among fans and insiders alike. Known for their storied past and less than amicable relationship, Styles addressed the possibility of Punk's comeback with surprising candor.

Styles remarked, “I mean, if you know anything about AJ Styles and CM Punk, you would know that we really don’t care for each other. But if you want me to ruin everything that you think you know, I can. Past performance predicts future behavior, right?"

The conversation took an unexpected turn as Styles reflected on his relationships with wrestlers from AEW, where Punk has been a significant figure. "Some over at AEW are my best friends – love ‘em, trust ‘em, know ‘em. And I was expecting a problem when [Punk] came here – and I was wrong. The guy looks like he’s happy to be here. He looks like a guy that I’d want to step in the ring with and tear the house down with,” he revealed.