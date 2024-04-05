WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Was Aware of CM Punk's WWE Return at Survivor Series Before It Happened

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

Cody Rhodes Was Aware of CM Punk's WWE Return at Survivor Series Before It Happened

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes was queried about his awareness of CM Punk's return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Here's what Cody had to say in response.

“Nick [Khan] and Hunter (Triple H) both told me, got my opinion. I was ready going into WarGames. For him to come out and return in that fashion, I was really happy for him.”

“I feel like both Nick and Hunter have their finger on the pulse. Even if there was some bad business is the past. I mentioned the things that I had said. Nick, for me, he looked at me and explained to WWE and management, ‘Here is what Cody is and what he can do for us.’ I think he did the same, looking at it from my perspective, WWE in this era as hot as it’s ever been, why wouldn’t we want CM Punk? I got to share that moment at Royal Rumble with CM Punk, one of the most important superstars of my generation, I got to throw him out. I think he’s a great addition to the locker room. I feel terrible he tore his tricep. He has a whole run ahead of him. He’s been wonderful since he came back.”

