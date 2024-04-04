News and Notes From Today's WWE World & More

As the excitement for WWE WrestleMania 40 reaches fever pitch, the festivities of Mania week have already kicked off, with several significant things happening already at WWE World:

- Notably, Rossy Ogawa and Giulia have been spotted engaging with fans in Philadelphia. There's strong speculation that Giulia is poised for her debut at NXT Stand & Deliver, signaling a new chapter in her wrestling career.

- Drew McIntyre is set to make a grand WrestleMania entrance, complete with an array of extras.

- The GCW Bloodsport event today saw the presence of several WWE luminaries, including CM Punk, Nia Jax, Piper Niven, Kayden Carter, and Karrion Kross.

- Following earlier reports from PWInsider, WWE is reportedly making efforts to involve Jason Kelce in the WrestleMania festivities, though details of his potential participation remain under wraps.

- Braun Strowman's arrival in town adds to the anticipation of surprise elements and appearances throughout WrestleMania week.

In a showcase of its community engagement, WWE World has hosted a Make A Wish event and partnered with 2K for special activities, underscoring WWE's commitment to its fans and charitable initiatives.

- A massive media blitz is on the horizon for tomorrow morning, as WWE ramps up its promotional efforts to highlight the WrestleMania XL.