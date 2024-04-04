WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News and Notes From Today's WWE World & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2024

As the excitement for WWE WrestleMania 40 reaches fever pitch, the festivities of Mania week have already kicked off, with several significant things happening already at WWE World:

- Notably, Rossy Ogawa and Giulia have been spotted engaging with fans in Philadelphia. There's strong speculation that Giulia is poised for her debut at NXT Stand & Deliver, signaling a new chapter in her wrestling career.

- Drew McIntyre is set to make a grand WrestleMania entrance, complete with an array of extras.

- The GCW Bloodsport event today saw the presence of several WWE luminaries, including CM Punk, Nia Jax, Piper Niven, Kayden Carter, and Karrion Kross.

- Following earlier reports from PWInsider, WWE is reportedly making efforts to involve Jason Kelce in the WrestleMania festivities, though details of his potential participation remain under wraps.

- Braun Strowman's arrival in town adds to the anticipation of surprise elements and appearances throughout WrestleMania week.

In a showcase of its community engagement, WWE World has hosted a Make A Wish event and partnered with 2K for special activities, underscoring WWE's commitment to its fans and charitable initiatives.

- A massive media blitz is on the horizon for tomorrow morning, as WWE ramps up its promotional efforts to highlight the WrestleMania XL.

